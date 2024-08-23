Controversial mayor's sister and associate arrive from Indonesia

The sister of a mayor who left the Philippines despite an order from the Senate to attend hearings and an alleged associate arrived from Indonesia Thursday night.

Sheila Guo and Cassandra Li Ong arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport at 5 pm. They were reportedly about to leave Batam Island when an Indonesian investigation team ''intercepted them and initiated their return to the Philippines, said Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco.

They were escorted by operatives of the BI's intelligence division and the fugitive search unit. They underwent inquest at the BI and were to be handed over to the National Bureau of Investigation.

Tansingco said they coordinated with counterparts in Indonesia when they learned that the group went to Batam Island on August 18.

Guo's sister, Alice, who is at the center of a controversy regarding the operations of a Philippine Offshore Gaming Corp. in her town in Bamban, Tarlac, and three others have yet to be repatriated.

Philippine National Police spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo refused to say if the three are still in Batam Island.

Guo left the Philippines for Kuala Lumpur on July 18, Senator Risa Hontiveros revealed. Authorities admitted they were caught by surprise with the announcement.

The group later went to Singapore and then to Indonesia, the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOC) said. Coordination with officials in Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia were able to confirm the report.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr ordered a full-blown investigation to find out why Guo and her group were able to leave without passing through immigration.

Marcos said they are hopeful the group will be brought back to the Philippines ''within a day or two.'' DMS