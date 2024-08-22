A total of 62 Filipinos scholars attend send-off ceremony to study in Japan

A total of 62 Filipino scholars attended the send-off ceremonies to Japan at the residence of Embassador to the Philippines Endo Kazuya with the Philippine Association of the Japanese Government Scholars (Philajames)on Wednesday.

The Japanese government, through the MEXT scholarship program, gives international students a chance to study in Japanese universities and institutions.

The Filipino MEXT scholars will be leaving for Japan in September and October.

Japanese State Minister for Foreign Affairs Tsuge Yoshifumi and MEXT alumni also attended the event.

“I want to applaud you for your courage and determination. I have full faith in your abilities to foster a strong partnership between Japan and the Philippines,” Tsuge said.

“Together let’s work to ensure that our bond remains strong and reliable,” he added.

Tsuge said people-to-people exchange between Japan and the Philippines helped establish the student exchange program of the two countries.

“The student exchange between Japan and the Philippines dates back to the special student from Southeast Asia to Japan during wartime. Since then, our exchanges have grown tremendously, thanks to the strong people-to-people connections established by our predecessors,” Tsuge said.

“These connections are invaluable assets for the future, and I hope that all of you who have firsthand knowledge of Japan will continue to build strong ties between our two countries,” he said.

For his part, Endo said the student exchange program between the two countries also allowed Japan to share its culture with the youth.

“It is a great pleasure, not only to provide opportunities for higher learning and research but also to share the richness of our culture with bright young professionals like yourselves. ” Endo said.

Jose Camacho, Jr., formerly a scholar of the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA), and now a chancellor of the University of the Philippines in Los Banos urged the MEXT scholars to come back and serve the country after finishing their studies in Japan.

“As you prepare to leave, remember that you are not just students or scholars, you are Philippine ambassadors to Japan. You carry with you the aspirations of the homeland and the responsibility to go back and to serve our country. To build bridges between Philippines and Japan, to strengthen our ties, our friendly relations,” Camacho said.

“Good luck, and may your studies be as rewarding and fulfilling as they are challenging. Later, when you come back, you will pave all these opportunities to make a contribution lasting contribution to our country. We look forward to welcoming you back after three, four, five years, six years, perhaps not just as graduates but as leaders, who will contribute to the development and progress of our country,” he added.

France Camille Dumalaog, a research student from Nagoya University, thanked the Japanese government for providing the scholars an opportunity to pursue their studies in Japan.

“MEXT scholarship represents far more than just an opportunity for education and cultural exchange. Ultimately, we understand that this experience will enable us to contribute meaningfully to the progress of our beloved country and to serve as bridges for strengthening the friendship between the Philippines and Japan. For this, we are deeply grateful to the Japanese government for your generosity and for welcoming us with open arms,” she said.

“To my fellow scholars, let us approach this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity with determination and purpose. As our departure approaches, it is natural to feel a mix of excitement and apprehension. The pressure can indeed be daunting but I assure you, this experience will be a pivotal moment in our lives,” she added. Jaspearl Tan/DMS