Philippine, US raise ''grave concern'' over recent harassment of Chna in West Philippine Sea

The National Security Advisers of the Philippine and United States "raised grave concern" over the recent harassment of China against the Philippine Air Force patrol aircraft and Philippine Coast Guard vessels in the West Philippines Sea.

In a phone conversation on Tuesday, Philippine National Security Adviser Eduardo Ano and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan exchanged information on the current maritime security situation in the region.

According to a readout issued by the National Security Council, the two security leaders "raised grave concerns on the recent illegal, aggressive, and dangerous actions of China’s People’s Liberation Army ? Air Force (PLAAF) against a Philippine Air Force aircraft conducting a routine maritime security operation over Bajo de Masinloc; and Chinese Coast Guard vessels against Philippine Coast Guard ships while en route to Patag Island and Lawak Island in the West Philippine Sea."

During their dialogue, Ano "underscored the Philippines' unassailable rights in the West Philippine Sea based on international law, including the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea and the 2016 Arbitral Award" and "thanked the United States Government for the unremitting support and ironclad commitment to the Philippines-United States alliance."

On the other hand Sullivan lauded the recently concluded inaugural Philippines-Vietnam joint coast guard exercise and Manila’s efforts to expand the conduct of maritime cooperative activities with like-minded countries in the region and beyond.

"The two NSAs look forward to the implementation of strategic priorities to accelerate the Philippines’ capability development and to continuously modernize the alliance," it stated. Robina Asido/DMS