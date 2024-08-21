Mayor sought by Senate flew to Indonesia: official

A mayor who is being sought by the Senate was found to have left the country last month and is in Indonesia, an official of the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) said Tuesday.

PAOCC spokesman Winston John Casio said Alice Guo, who was dismissed by the Ombudsman last week as mayor of a Tarlac town, left through the backdoor.

Col. Jean Fajardo, the spokesperson for the Philippine National Police (PNP), said it is possible Guo fled through other routes as she had no records of her departure with the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

Guo has an arrest order from the Senate which cited her in contempt for skipping hearings on the operations of illegal Philippine offshore gaming operator (POGO) hubs.

Based on information from their foreign counterparts, Casio said Guo arrived in Kuala Lumpur from Denpasar, Indonesia via Batik Air 177.

On July 21, she flew to Singapore from Kuala Lumpur via a Jetstar Asia flight. She arrived in Batam, Indonesia from Singapore on a ferry boat.

Despite the setback, Casio is confident Guo would be brought back to the country, particularly if a court would issue a warrant of arrest for criminal cases filed against her in connection with activities in an illegal POGO hub in Bamban. DMS