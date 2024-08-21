China's actions will not escalate ''to the point of conflict": military spokesman

China's actions against Philippines vessels and aircraft in the West Philippine Sea will not escalate "to the point of conflict", a military spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"First and foremost all of the actions of the (People's Liberation Army) PLA Navy, the Chinese Coast Guard and the maritime militia will be below the threshold of conflict. It will not reach the point that they will initiate escalation to the point of conflict," Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad, Philippine Navy spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, told reporters on Tuesday.

Trinidad made his statement after the collision of China and Philippine Coast Guard ships at the waters near Escoda Shoal that damaged the PCG's two Japan-made multi-role response vessels (MRRVs) and a recent incident where the Chinese jets dropped flares in the path of Philippine Air Force plane patrolling near Scarborough Shoal.

He explained that "the Chinese Communist Party believes that the acme of skill is to win without fighting."

"All their actions will be an interplay of the different instruments of national power, diplomatic, informational, legal, all the other instruments to include the military wherein they would like to win without firing a shot, that is Chinese warfighting thought," he added.

Despite the challenges brought by China's actions to "control of the entire South China Sea", Trinidad said the Armed Forces of the Philippines will continue to perform its mandate in a manner that is in accordance with the rule of law.

"This is part of the challenges that the Philippine Navy, the AFP and Coast Guard and the (Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources) BFAR face in the West Philippine Sea. Nevertheless these challenges only serve to fuel the fire within the heart of every member of the AFP to continue ensuring the integrity of the national territory. We will not let down or back down from performing our mandate of showing the flag, of resupplying the troops, of rotating the men," he said.

"We will continue performing our mandate, we will ensure all our actions are within the rules of engagement and international law. We will not escalate the situation, they should de-escalate the situation," he added. Robina Asido/DMS