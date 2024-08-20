BOP posts $62 million surplus in July; End-July GIR rises to $106.7b

The overall balance of payments (BOP) position posted a surplus of $62 million in July 2024, a reversal from the $53 million BOP deficit recorded in July 2023, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said Monday.

The BOP surplus in July 2024 reflected inflows mainly from the net income from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ (BSP) investments abroad and the National Government’s (NG) net foreign currency deposits with the BSP.

Meanwhile, the BOP surplus in July 2024 brought the year-to-date BOP level to $1.5 billion surplus, lower than the $2.2 billion surplus recorded in January-July 2023.

Based on preliminary data, this cumulative BOP surplus reflected mainly the narrowing trade in goods deficit alongside the continued net inflows from personal remittances, net foreign direct investment, trade in services, net foreign borrowings by the NG, and net foreign portfolio investments.

The BOP position reflects an increase in the final gross international reserves (GIR) level to $106.7 billion as of end-July 2024 from $105.2 billion as of end-June 2024.

The latest GIR level represents a more than adequate external liquidity buffer equivalent to 7.9 months’ worth of imports of goods and payments of services and primary income.

Moreover, it is also about 6.1 times the country’s short-term external debt based on original maturity and 3.8 times based on residual maturity. Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas