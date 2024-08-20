DOH reports first monkeypox case

The Department of Health (DOH) detected the first case of monkeypox in the Philippines after a World Health Organization (WHO) advisory, it said in a statement on Monday.

The case was reported to the DOH on August and it is a 33-year-old male. He had '' no travel history outside the Philippines but with close, intimate three weeks before symptom onset.''

The DOH said symptoms began more than a week ago ''with fever, which was followed four days later by findings of a distinct rash on the face, back, nape, trunk, groin, as well as palms and soles.

Health Secretary Ted Herbosa said testrs confirmed the patient has monkeypox. He added that the patient is in isolation.

The case was seen in a government hospital, the DOH said.

WHO declared monkeypox as a public health emergency of international concern last week.

The last monkeypox case in the Philippines was found in December 2023. All nine cases have recovered. DMS