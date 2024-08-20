Taal's phraetic eruption forces some suspension of classes

State volcanologists said Taal Volcano had a phreatic eruption late Sunday and the resulting volcanic smog spread to Metro Manila and Calabarzon, forcing authorities to suspend classes in some areas on Monday.

The volcanic smog, said Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology head Teresito Bacolcol, affected areas in Batangas, Silang in Cavite and Tagaytay.

The plume reached 2,400 meters tall, with Phivolcs saying it drifted north-northwest.

In Metro Manila, Las Pinas City, Muntinlupa City, Paranaque City, and Pasay City suspended face-to-face classes in all levels in both public and private schools.

In Calabarzon, 25 towns and cities suspended classes in Batangas, 15 in Cavite, and seven in Laguna. Jaspearl Tan/DMS