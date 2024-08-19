「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

Eight die as van collides with truck in Quezon

［ 131 words｜2024.8.19｜英字 (English) ］

Eight people died, including the mother of a two-year-old, while eight were injured after a van collided with a truck in Sariaya, Quezon on Sunday morning.

Four were declared dead on arrival, while three were declared dead on the spot, including the truck driver.

Eight were hurt including the van driver and seven passengers of the truck, a report by the Sariaya Municipal Police said,

The incident happened on Maharlika Highway in Barangay Sto. Cristo at 5:30 am.

The Isuzu van swerved and occupied a truck lane, then collided with a Nissan truck that was traveling from Taguig City to Legazpi City, police said.

Rescuers sent the truck driver, his passengers, and the van driver to two hospitals in Quezon.

Police said both vehicles incurred damages of an “undetermined amount”. Jaspearl Tan/DMS

