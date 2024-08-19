China files diplomatic protest vs Philippines over ''prolonged stay of vessels'' in lagoon

China has filed a diplomatic protest against the Philippines demanding the removal of a Philippine Coast Guard it claims to have sovereignty in the West Philippine Sea, the English language newspaper Global Times reported on Saturday.

It demanded '' that the Philippines immediately cease its infringement activities and withdraw the relevant vessels,'' the newspaper said, quoting the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

''The entry and prolonged stay of Philippine vessels in the lagoon of Xianbjin Jiao (Escoda Shoal) without authorization seriously infringes on China's sovereignty, violates the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea, and poses a threat to peace and stability in the South China Sea,'' said China Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Lian Jan.

China was referring to the BRP Teresa Magbanua, which has been at the Escoda Shoal since mid-April. The 97-meter ship is one of several vessels which was built in Japan and delivered in 2022.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) asserted on Sunday that their vessels have the right to operate within Sabina (locally known as Escoda) Shoal since it is within the country’s exclusive economic zone.

“Escoda Shoal is located within the Exclusive Economic Zone of the Philippines, in accordance with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and the 2016 arbitral award. Our Philippine Coast Guard vessels have the right to operate within the lagoon of Escoda Shoal for as long as necessary, without requiring permission from any other country,” PCG spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea Commodore Jay Tarriela said on X (formerly Twitter).

Tarriela also said that China should stop citing the 2002 Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea since it has not complied with any provision of the declaration.

“As far as the region is concerned, it is only Beijing that constantly violates this declaration. They have been deploying their large Coast Guard vessels there, complemented by their numerous Chinese Maritime Militia. Additionally, they have deployed their naval assets in Escoda Shoal, and these actions undermine stability in these waters and contribute to escalating tensions,” Tarriela said.

“Moreover, the Philippine Coast Guard has deployed there not to provoke or escalate tensions; rather, it aims to protect and safeguard our sovereign rights over these waters, particularly against illegal poachers engaged in IUUF and activities that damage our marine environment,” he added. DMS-Jaspearl Tan