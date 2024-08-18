Filipinos urges to leave Lebanon while airport is still open

The Filipinos in Lebanon were urged to immediately leave or evacuate to a safer place as soon as possible as the tension continued to escalate in the region.

In an urgent advisory, the Philippine Embassy in Lebanon “strongly urges all Filipino citizens” to leave the conflict-affected country while the airport remains operational.

“We advise all Filipino nationals to prioritize their safety and depart the country as soon as possible,” it stated.

“If you are unable to leave Lebanon, we strongly recommend that you evacuate to safer areas outside of Beirut, South Lebanon, and the Bekaa Valley,” the advisory noted.

The Embassy issued its advisory after tensions have soared in the region in recent weeks.

According to reports the Lebanese health ministry confirmed that at least six people were killed and three others were injured in a recent Israeli strike on a residential building in the city of Nabatieh in Southern Lebanon.

In its social media account, the Embassy also provided a link of a form that can be accessed by Filipinos who want to seek assistance for their repatriation. Robina Asido/DMS