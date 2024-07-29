Nearly 33,000 police officers to secure opening of school on Monday

At least 33,000 police officers will secure the opening of school on Monday.

Education Secretary Sonny Angara that not all schools will begin classes on Monday, especially if these were located in areas affected by the monsoon and two tropical storms.

Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said they have a security plan to ensure that students, teachers and school employees are safe.

Fajardo said PNP chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil directed officials not to keep their guard down to deter criminals.

“Ang instruction ng chief PNP is to make sure na yung mga identified natin na mga lugar na pinupuntahan ng ating mga guro, estudyante ay mabantayan at masecure lalo na yung papasok at palabas sila ng kani-kanilang mga deployment,” Fajardo said in a news briefing at Camp Crame.

Among these measures is setting up police assistance desks near campuses. DMS