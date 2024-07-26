“Carina” weakens as it makes landfall in China, LPA seen near Southeastern Mindanao: Pagasa

Typhoon “Carina” continued to weaken as it made landfall in southeastern China, the state weather bureau said Thursday.

“‘Carina’ exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility at 6:20 am,” weather forecaster Glaiza Escullar told dzBB in an interview.

In its 5 pm bulletin, the Philippine Area of Responsibility, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said “Carina” was last spotted 550 kilometers north-northwest of Itbayat, Batanes.

It had maximum sustained winds of 120 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 180 kilometers per hour.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number One remained over Batanes.

Pagasa said that the southwest monsoon enhanced by “Carina” will bring heavy to intense rainfall over the Ilocos Region, Abra, Apayao, Benguet, Zambales, and Bataan Thursday night while the western part of Luzon will experience moderate to heavy rain from Thursday night to Saturday.

In an interview with dzBB, Escullar said that at 3 pm, a low pressure area was spotted 985 km east of southeastern Mindanao.

The weather forecaster said it had a low chance of becoming a cyclone.

Meanwhile, Education Secretary Sonny Angara said in a statement that some schools will have to postpone their opening on July 29 due to the damages caused by the southwest monsoon and “Carina”. Jaspearl Tan/DMS