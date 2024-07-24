Eight reported dead from monsoon, two storms: NDRRMC

Eight were reported dead due to the combined effects of the southwest monsoon, and tropical cyclones “Carina” and “Butchoy” the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Tuesday.

NDRRMC said that out of the eight fatalities, seven were validated. These were four in the Zamboanga Peninsula and one each in Northern Mindanao, Davao Region, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

One other death was still being verified in BARMM.

Two people were reported to be injured and one was missing in Northern Mindanao.

Affected families were 179,744 or 866,483 individuals, of which 7,738 families or 33,645 were served inside evacuation centers.

Crop losses amounted to P8,745,923.23 while damage to infrastructure reached P700,000.

Seven roads and one bridge are not passable, according to NDRRMC.

Three cities and municipalities in the Zamboanga Peninsula experienced power interruption while one in the same region experienced water interruption.

While they monitored ports from 4 am to 8 am, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said that in the Southern Tagalog and Bicol regions, 378 passengers, truck drivers, and cargo helpers, 17 vessels, six motorbancas, and 62 rolling cargoes were stranded while one motorbanca was taking shelter. Jaspearl Tan/DMS