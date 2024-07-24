Philippines, US to hold 2 plus 2 meeting next week in Manila

Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo and Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr will meet their US counterparts next week in Manila, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

Manalo and Teodoro will host US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on July 30 for the 4th Philippines-US Foreign and Defense Ministerial Dialogue.

The talks, dubbed as 2+2 meeting, would highlight defense and security and economic cooperation. All three meetings were previously held in Washington since the joint ministerial dialogue format was introduced in 2012.

Both sides are expected to discuss the conclusion before yearend of a key information-sharing pact, called General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA), sources said.

"During this year’s 2+2 Dialogue, the four Secretaries are expected to discuss how to further enhance our two countries’ commitment to the PH - US alliance while enabling a common program in support of the rules-based international order, enhanced economic ties, broad-based prosperity, and solutions to evolving regional and global security challenges," the DFA said in a statement.

This will be Blinken's second trip to Manila this year, while Austin's last visit was in 2023.

They are also set to pay a courtesy call on President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. in Malacanang. DMS