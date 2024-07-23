Marcos extends well wishes to Biden

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. extended his gratitude and well wishes to US President Joe Biden, who withdrew from the presidential race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to take his place in the campaign.

In his official X (formerly Twitter) account, Marcos said Biden’s decision “is a demonstration of genuine statesmanship.”

“We thank him for his constant and unwavering support for the Philippines in a delicate and difficult time. We wish him well for the rest of his presidency and for all his future endeavors,” Marcos said.

The diplomatic relations between the Philippines and the US have spanned 77 years since their formal establishment on July 4, 1946.

The two nations have been collaborating well in defense and security, trade and investment, food security, energy security, renewable energy, combating climate change, digital transformation, among others. Presidential News Desk