Marcos orders POGOs banned ''starting today''

All Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) are banned ''starting today'', President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. said in his third State of the Nation Address (SONA) at the Batasan Pambansa on Monday.

Marcos made this declaration by saying he had heard the call of Filipinos to shut down POGOs which he added were linked to illegal activities including scamming, prostitution, kidnapping, money laundering and even murder.

“Effective today, all POGOs are banned,” Marcos said.

Lawmakers rose and clapped while chanting ''BBM (Bongbong Marcos)!''

“The grave abuse and disrespect to our system of laws must stop. We need to stop this disturbance to society and this defiling of our country,” he said.

He ordered the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) to stop the operations of POGOs by the end of the year and the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) to find new jobs for those who would be displaced. The labor department estimated 20,000 would lose their jobs if POGOs are shut down.

“I hereby instruct Pagcor to wind down and cease the operation of POGOs by the end of the year,” Marcos said.

"The DOLE, in coordination with our economic managers, will use the time between now and then to find new jobs for our countrymen who will be displaced," he said.

The Department of Finance told a recent Senate committee on ways on means hearing that the net costs of POGOs are P99.52 billion.

POGOs operated in the country during the term of President Rodrigo Duterte, who approved a tax regime for them in 2021.

Marcos’ speech lasted for one hour and 30 minutes and began at 4:00 pm.

The SONA was also attended by former presidents Joseph Estrada and Gloria Macapagal Arroyo and diplomats. Jaspearl Tan /DMS