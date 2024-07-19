DOTr, JICA and PNR inspect NSCR Balagtas Station and Malanday Depot

The Department of Transportation (DOTr), Philippine National Railways (PNR), and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) inspected Thursday the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR) Balagtas Station and Malanday Depot.

The Balagtas station is reported to be 93.67 percent complete, while the Malanday depot stands 72.10 percent complete, as of June.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista first inspected the Balagtas station in Bulacan, which features a roofing membrane known for its resistance to high temperature, chemicals, corrosion, and ease of maintenance.

Bautista personally used the train simulator at the Malanday depot in Valenzuela City, where the NSCR’s first two train sets are undergoing maintenance.

Equipped with CCTV cameras and Passenger Information Displays, each train set can carry up to 2,288 passengers. DOTr