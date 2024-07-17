After over 40 years, Marcos inaugurates PH’s biggest dam outside Luzon

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday inaugurated the largest water reservoir project in Iloilo.

The inauguration of the water reservoir project, the largest outside Luzon, was made more than 40 years after the completion of its first stage in 1982 during the time of the President's father, the late President Ferdinand E. Marcos Sr.

The dams of the Jalaur River Multipurpose Project Stage II (JRMP II) spans over 80 kilometers with service area of 31,840 hectares. Around 25,000 farmers are expected to benefit from the project of the National Irrigation Administration (NIA).

Its ceremonial groundbreaking was held on February 21, 2013. The actual commencement of civil works, however, started on April 10, 2019, or more than 40 years after the completion of its first stage in 1982.

In his speech, Marcos said the JRMP II has three key components -- irrigation development, environmental and watershed management, and institutional development.

The project costs almost P20 billion.

“This should boost further the development in the agricultural sector as well as the local economy of the entire region,” Marcos said.

“In fact, it is estimated to help increase annual rice production in Region 6 by 160,000 metric tons, which is almost 20 percent of the region’s annual rice requirement,” he added.

Marcos said a portion of the water from the high dam’s reservoir will be utilized to supply the commercial and industrial bulk water requirements of Iloilo City and nearby municipalities.

He said the project is also expected to generate 6.6 megawatts of hydroelectric power, which will help supplement the power supply on the Island of Panay.

“Additionally, it is also proposed to develop inland fishery, floating solar energy systems, and eco-cultural tourism, in the near future,” the President said.

Considering all the benefits that the project can deliver to residents, Marcos said the project “truly deserves its label: Katuwang sa Kauswagan or Partner in Progress.”

He said the project is only the beginning of what the government has in store for the development of the country’s water resources.

“In Bagong Pilipinas, we are strategically harnessing our finite resources, especially water. We are also wisely investing our limited funds in projects that would bring optimal development for the most number of beneficiaries in the most efficient manner,” Marcos said.

“Our water development projects would not just bring irrigation or potable water to our people, but will also help address flooding, produce food, generate electricity, and develop tourism activities" he added.

Marcos thanked South Korea for the realization of the project through its Official Development Assistance-Economic Development Cooperation Fund.

“Indeed, this venture is not only a symbol of our strong friendship and our long-standing ties, but also our reminder of a shared desire for growth and for development,” the President said.

Marcos also extended his gratitude to NIA employees “that labored tirelessly to turn our plans into reality” and the farmers for their unwavering services to the country.

As of June 2024, the JRMP II has an overall accomplishment rate of 75.51 percent with three dams fully completed and 49.05 kilometers of line canal constructed.

The project is targeted to be completed and operational by the end of 2025. Presidential News Desk