MIAA sets final works to cooling systems in Terminal 3 July 16-17

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) set July 16-17 from 9 pm to 9 am to install six cooling towers to boost the cooling system at Terminal 3.

The centralized cooling system will be temporarily shut down to facilitate these works, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said Sunday.

''During this period, only the fans and blowers of the air conditioning units will operate to enable air circulation in various areas,'' it said.

Stand-alone air conditioning units will be deployed in various areas of the terminal for spot cooling air backup.

During the 12-hour downtime, the following areas will be affected: check-in counters, immigration departure, final security checks for domestic and international flights, baggage carousels for international and domestic arrivals and the arrival lobby.

About 27,000 arriving and departing passengers on 117 flights may experience discomfort due to reduced air circulation during the 12-hour interruption.

The medical team of the Manila International Airport Authority will be ready for any emergency. Manila International Airport Authority