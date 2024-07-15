Marcos condemns shooting incident at Trump

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. condemn the shooting incident at former US president Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday afternoon (Sunday morning in the Philippines).

“It is with great relief that we receive the news that former President Donald Trump is fine and well after the attempt to assassinate him. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family,” Marcos said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“Together with all democracy-loving peoples around the world, we condemn all forms of political violence. The voice of the people must always remain supreme,” he added.

Trump said he was shot in the ear during the rally, which was held a day before the Republican National Party convention. He is considered the party's candidate for the presidential election later this year.

“I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear,” Trump said in his X account.

Secret Service agents covered Trump on stage and later brought him to his vehicle.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said the shooting incident was an assassination attempt against Trump.

The Secret Service announced that he was safe and had been discharged from the hospital after a few hours. Jaspearl Tan/DMS