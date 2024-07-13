PH rejects use of force in West Philippines, but won't back down despite China intimidation

The Philippine government rejects the use of force in addressing the situation in the West Philippine Sea but vows to never back down despite continued harassment and intimidation by China.

In a conference that marks the eighth anniversary of the 2016 arbitral ruling decision nullifying China's sweeping claim over the South China Sea, National Security Adviser Secretary Eduardo Ano emphasized that the Philippines does not "want war."

"We reject any attempt to deny our strategic agencies, especially by the use of force that seek to coerce and subordinate the national interests of the Philippines," he said.

He said the award ''is not and will never be a mere piece of paper.'' "It is, in fact, the repository of our hopes and dreams as a nation because it represents our collective aspirations for a brighter future," he said

China has refused to abide by the award and has recently issued regulations to unilaterally ''police'' the entire South China Sea, even to the extent of encroaching over the maritime domain of its neighbors in ASEAN.

"With the firm belief that peaceful channels such as dialogue and diplomacy are keys to peacefully resolving disputes, we will continually engage, build partnerships, and seek wider international support to defend and protect what is rightfully ours," he added.

As a peaceful nation, Ano said the "doors" of the country are always open for "frank discussions based on mutual respect and sincerity."

"If you call, we will answer.... We are open to constructive dialogues, but one thing is sure we will not lose a single inch of our territory, we will fight for our national interest," he said.

"Our ongoing efforts will carry on, the country will actively exercise its rights, and will increasingly make use of its maritime entitlements despite protests and intimidation. Moreover, we will rise above the fear instigated by military and economic might, real or imagined," he added.

As the nation marks the 8th year anniversary of the arbitral win at the Hague, Ano stressed that the "way forward" for the Philippines" is to uphold the 2016 Arbitral Award at all times and to reject any and all attempts to degrade or vilify it."

"It is also a solid foundation for the peaceful resolution and management of disputes, without which, only the mighty and powerful will prevail," Ano noted.

He also noted that filing another arbitration case against China is one of the options being discussed by the government.

"All of those are options that we are discussing, it would depend of course on the decision of the president but all of that are included in our discussions," Ano added.

During the conference the Ambassadors from allied nations including Japan, United States, Canada, France and Australia stressed the significance of the 2016 Arbitral award and expressed support for the country's efforts to maintain freedom of navigation based on the international rule of law.

In her speech, US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson said in a statement on Friday morning, "Secretary of State (Anthony) Blinken reasserted our (US) call on the (People's Republic of China) PRC to abide by the 2016 ruling."

"With the backing of an increasingly interconnected latticework of alliances and partnerships, the United States continues to urge the PRC to cease escalatory and dangerous harassment of Philippine vessels lawfully operating in the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone; to stop infringing on the Philippines’ rights to explore, conserve, and manage natural resources; and to cease interfering with freedom of navigation and overflight of all states lawfully operating in the region,"

"We applaud President Marcos and the Government of the Philippines for defending the well-being of its service members on the BRP Sierra Madre," she added.

Carlson said that she was able to talk with the troops manning the BRP Sierra Madre in a video conference when he visited the headquarters of the Western Command of the Armed Forces of the Philippines in Palawan this week.

"It was my honor at WESCOM on Wednesday this week to meet with Admiral Torres and his team and to address the crew of LS57 via video conference to thank them for the important role they play in defending Philippine rights and by extension, the rights of all of us under international law," she said.

In his part, Japan Ambassador to the Philippines Endo Kazuya said that "Japan is undeterred to fulfill its commitment" to support the Philippines.

"The Philippines has the support and backing of many like-minded countries who are present here today. As allies, partners, and friends, we stand united in navigating these uncertain waters, and uphold the fundamental principles that safeguard our shared waters," he said.

"As Japan and the Philippines are neighboring maritime nations, we have a shared responsibility in upholding and protecting the peace and stability across the region," he added.

Aside from the government officials and diplomats, the conference to commemorate the 8th anniversary of the Arbitral award was also attended by, experts, military officials, members of different private organizations and groups like Atin ito Coalition, and others. Robina Asido/DMS