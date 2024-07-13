RAA signing to help create united front of countries following int'l law

By Robina Asido

The signing of the Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) "is one step in providing a broad united front of countries" that adheres to the international rule of law, a Philippine Navy spokesman said on Friday.

In an interview with reporters, Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad, Philippine Navy spokesman for the West Philippine Sea, emphasized that aside from Japan and other allies led by the United States "there are a lot of countries who are willing to partner with us (the Philippines) to ensure that the rules-based order will remain."

"It is one step in providing a broad united front of countries who would like to respect and to ensure that the rules based order will remain," he said.

"More countries are coming to the Philippines considering that we are the frontline of all Chinese, China's expansionist activities," he added.

In his speech during the conference that marks the 8th anniversary of the 2016 arbitral victory, Ambassador Endo Kazuya, of the Japan Embassy in the Philippines, said similar to the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA), the RAA "will facilitate the mutual visits of the forces of the two countries for the implementation of cooperative activities, such as joint exercises, and disaster relief and improve interoperability between the two forces."

"Our security cooperation is not aimed at any third countries but is for the maintenance of peace and stability of the region," he said.

"The main purpose of the RAA... (is) to promote further the defense and security cooperation between our two countries," he added.

The RAA that was signed by the Philippines and Japan last July 8, is expected to be ratified by the Senate once the Congress resumes session on July 22.

The Philippine - Japan pact was signed by Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. and Japanese Foreign Minister Kamikawa Yoko in the presence of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo and Japanese Defense Minister Kihara Minoru after the joint courtesy call in Malacanang on Monday. DMS