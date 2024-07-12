Magnitude 7.1 quake rocks southern Philippines

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit the waters off Sultan Kudarat on Thursday morning.

The offshore quake that is tectonic in origin and has a depth of 722 km was recorded at 10:13 am.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) ruled out possible damage and threat of tsunami but noted that aftershocks were expected due to the tremor.

Based on reported intensities, Intensity IV was felt in Jose Abad Santos in Davao Occidental; Intensity III over Mati City in Davao Oriental and Glan in Sarangani.

Intensity II was also felt in Maragusan, Davao de Oro, Tagum City in Davao del Norte, Libungan and Tulunan in Cotabato, Kiamba, Maitum, and Malapatan in Sarangani, Koronadal City in South Cotabato, and in General Santos; Intensity I in Davao City, Tantangan in South Cotabato and in Lebak, Sultan Kudarat.

On instrumental intensities, Intensity III was recorded in Don Marcelino, and Jose Abad Santos in Davao Occidental, Glan, and Malungon in Sarangani; Intensity II over Tagum City in Davao del Norte, Digos in Davao de Sur, Matalam in Cotabato and Catabato City.

Instrumental Intensity I was also monitored over Nabunturan in Davao de Oro, Davao City, Kidapawan City in Cotabato, Maitum in Sarangani, T'Boli, and Tampakan in South Cotabato, Bagumbayan, Esperanza, Isulan, Kalamansig, Lambayong, and Lebak in Sultan Kudarat and in Bislig City in Surigao del Sur. Robina Asido/DMS