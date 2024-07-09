「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

7月9日のまにら新聞から

May unemployment rate slightly rises

［ 141 words｜2024.7.9｜英字 (English) ］

The unemployment rate rose slightly to 4.1 percent in May from four percent in April, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said.

This translates to 2.11 million jobless Filipinos in May and 2.04 million in April. In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 4.3 percent or 2.17 million.

The employment rate in May was 95.9 percent or 48.87 million, higher than 96.0 percent in April or 48.36 million, and 95.7 percent in May 2023 or 48.26 million.

Subsectors that saw the highest growth were construction (745,000), administrative and support service activities (371,000); and manufacturing (347,000).

NEDA Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said the government's ''massive infrastructure drive and the implementation of the Pambasang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino program have led to a rise in construction workers and materials, resulting in a significant increase in job opportunities in these sectors. '' Jaspearl Tan/DMS

