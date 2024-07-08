DA touts successful launch of P29 a kilo rice program

The rollout of the P29 program aimed at providing high-quality and affordable rice to vulnerable sectors has been successful, the Department of Agriculture (DA) said Saturday.

“So, nakita po natin kahapon, napaka-successful po ng event na ito. Ito po talaga ay pinilahan po nung ating mga vulnerable sectors,” Assistant Agriculture Secretary Genevieve Guevarra said in a news forum.

“Sila naman ayon sa kanilang feedback ay tuwang-tuwa dahil iyon nga po mayroon pong programa ang gobyerno na nagbibigay sa kanila ng opportunity to buy rice at a very, very affordable price,” the DA official said.

The program, which is an initiative of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., was launched on July 5 in 10 sites located in Quezon City, Marikina, Taguig, Caloocan, Valenzuela City, and the province of Bulacan.

The program offers rice at P29 per kilo to select beneficiaries, including those under the government’s conditional cash transfer program, senior citizens, persons with disabilities (PWDs), and solo parents.

The DA has assured that while the P29 rice are old stocks for the National Food Authority, beneficiaries of the program will be provided with good quality rice. Presidential News Desk