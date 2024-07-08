Chinese vessels shadowing two Coast Guard ships in Ayungin Shoal

China Coast Guard (CCG) and maritime militia vessels are shadowing two Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) vessels in Ayungin Shoal, a maritime expert said Sunday.

In an X (formerly Twitter) post, retired US Air Force Col. Ray Powell said that a CCG vessel and six other Chinese Maritime Militia vessels “intercepted” and are “closely shadowing” the PCG’s BRP Cabra and BRP Cape Engano which are passing east of Ayungin Shoal.

“Philippine Coast Guard BRP Cabra & BRP Cape Engano now passing ~14 nautical miles east of 2nd Thomas Shoal. They have been intercepted by China Coast Guard 5203 & at least six maritime militia vessels, now closely shadowing,” Powell said.

He added that the two PCG vessels illuminated their AIS (Automatic Identification System) broadcasts around midnight, 18 nautical miles from Ayungin Shoal.

“China reacted by dispatching seven more militia to bolster blockade around 2TS (Second Thomas Shoal) while CCG 5203 went south & first interdicted the two Philippine ships at 07:00,” Powell said.

Powell said BRP Cabra and BRP Egano are moving away from Ayungin Shoal and heading towards Sabina Shoal while the CCG is still shadowing them and the maritime militia ships are staying in position east of Ayungin Shoal. Jaspearl Tan/DMS