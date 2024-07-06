China assures it does not pose threat to country despite senator's claim

The Chinese Foreign Ministry assures that it does not pose threat to any country after the sister of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. revealed in a social media video about China's alleged plan to attack 25 targets in the Philippines with hypersonic missiles.

"I’m not sure what the Philippine side’s source was, but I can tell you that China is committed to peaceful development and a national defense policy that is defensive in nature, and China does not pose a threat to any country," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a briefing in Beijing on Thursday.

Mao noted that China "will certainly not sit by and watch when our legitimate rights and interests and regional peace and stability are being violated or under threat."

"We urge relevant country to listen to the concerns its people have and the call from other countries in the region, bear in mind the fundamental interests of its own people, stay independent, good-neighborliness and friendship, earnestly respect other countries’ security concerns, and act to keep the region peaceful and stable," she said.

In a video posted on social media sites, Senator Imee Marcos said that she saw the alleged plan of China to use hypersonic missiles to attack 25 targets around the Philippine archipelago.

"I’m really scared because while tensions are brewing in the West Philippine Sea, I saw the plan of China to use hypersonic missiles," she said.

"The 25 targets are already set… Based on what we’ve read, there are BrahMos missiles in Batanes and Subic, so those two will be prioritized along with Ilocos because of the live fire exercises during Balikatan. It’s really scary, that's 25 it's no joke," she added. Robina Asido/DMS