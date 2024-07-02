NCR wage board approves P35 hike in daily minimum wage

Despite calls for a P150 legislated wage hike from the labor sector, the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB) - National Capital Region (NCR) has approved an increase of P35 in the daily minimum wage rate in Metro Manila.

"Upon effectivity of this Wage Order, minimum wage earners in the private sector in the Region shall receive the amount of P35.00 increase in the basic wage per day," said the NCR wage board.

In its wage order, the board;l said it has approved the wage adjustment from P610 to P645 for the non-agriculture sector.

The National Wage Coalition criticized the decision as ''nothing short of a heartless disregard for the economic crises faced by our workers and families."

An official of the KMU told dzBB that the amount could not even buy one kilo of rice.

The NCR wage board approved the increase from P573 to P608 for the agriculture sector, service and retail establishments employing 15 or less workers, and manufacturing establishments regularly employing less than 10 workers.

The wage order will take effect after 15 days from its publication, or on July 17.

The last wage order for private establishments in the NCR was issued on June 26, 2023, and became effective on July 16, 2023.

According to the National Wages and Productivity Commission (NWPC), close to a million Metro Manila workers stand to benefit from the wage order.

"The wage order is expected to directly benefit around 988,243 minimum wage earners in the NCR," said the NWPC. DMS