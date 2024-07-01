Chinese vessels block PCG rescue mission, later allows it to proceed

Chinese coast guards and navy personnel allegedly tried to block a Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) from rescuing fishermen in Bajo de Masinloc after their boat's engine expoloded but later they were allowed to pursue their mission, the PCG said.

''The CCG (Chinese Coast Guard) and PLA (People's Liberation Army) stopped shadowing our ship when they were informed by the Angel of the Sea on board about the humanitarian mission,'' said PCG spokesperson Rear Admiral Armando Balilo said in a statement.

Balilo said the Chinese Coast Guard also launched two rigid hull inflatable boats and offered to help the eight fishermen of the boat.

The PCG said the engine of the fishing boat “Akio” exploded 17 nautical files southwest of Scarborough Shoal on Saturday, which resulted in two of the eight fishermen suffering second-degree burns.

Balilo said during the rescue mission, they received radio challenges, and their vessel BRP Sindangan was previously blocked and shadowed.

“During the operation, our vessel received radio challenges, as well as encountered shadowing and initial blocking by China Coast Guard (CCG) and People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy ships," Balilo said.

Balilo said BRP Sindangan is towing the half-submerged fishing boat and announced that it is expected to reach Subic, Zambales at 9 am on Monday.

PCG Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan said the swift rescue operation proves the significance of our constant presence at BDM (Bajo de Masinloc)”.

"We will not elevate tension, but we will remain firm on our mission to ensure the safety of lives at sea. Rest assured that Coast Guardians will continue to protect, look after, and take good care of the welfare of our fishermen no matter what, the Coast Guard way,” he added. Jaspearl Tan/DMS