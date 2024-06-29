Foreign investments registered with BSP through authorized agent banks yield net inflows in May
Transactions on foreign investments registered with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, through authorized agent banks, in May recorded net inflows of $43 million resulting from the $1.1 billion gross inflows and the $1.0 billion gross outflows for the month. This is a reversal from the $312 million net outflows posted in April.
The $1.1 billion registered investments for the month are higher by $139 million (or by 15.2 percent) compared to the $914 million recorded in April.
During the month, 65 percent of registered investments were in PSE-listed securities ($685 million) [most of which were investments made in: (a) banks; (b) holding firms; (c) property; (d) transportation services; and (e) mining], with 35 percent in Peso government securities (US$368 million) and the remaining [less than one percent] were in other instruments.
Investments for the month mostly came from the United Kingdom; the United States (US); Singapore; Luxembourg; and Norway with combined share to total at 86.1 percent.
The $1 billion gross outflows for the month were lower by $216 million (or by 17.6 percent) compared to the gross outflows recorded for April (US$1.2 billion). The US remains to be the top destination of outflows, receiving $575 million (or 57 percent) of total outward remittances.
Year-on-year, registered investments in May are higher than the $845 million recorded in May 2023 (by $208 million or 24.6 percent), while gross outflows increased by $41 million (or by 4.2 percent) vis-a-vis the gross outflows recorded for May 2023 ($969 million).
The $43 million net inflows for May were an improvement from the $124 million net outflows recorded for the same period a year ago.
Year-to-date transactions (January 1 to May 31 2024) for foreign investments registered with the BSP, through authorized agent banks, yielded net inflows of $108 million, a turnaround from the $805 million net outflows noted for the same period in the previous year (January 1 to May 31 2023). BSP