Teodoro, Austin reaffirm ironclad security alliance amid regional challenges in latest phone call

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro, Jr. spoke by phone with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III to reaffirm the Philippines-US ironclad alliance following the recent incident in Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal on June 1.

The phone call was also the sixth held between the two officials this year.

Teodoro and Austin condemned China's aggressive and unlawful actions that disrupted the regular delivery of humanitarian supplies for troops aboard BRP Sierra Madre.

Teodoro welcomed the US' continued support and advocacy for a rules-based international order in the West Philippine Sea, and for preserving the rights of all nations in the broader maritime space in accordance with international law.

Renewing the two nations' commitment to modernize the PH-US alliance, both officials looked forward to the completion of the frameworks to advance shared defense modernization investments and strengthen information-sharing.

They also anticipated the upcoming fourth iteration of the Two-Plus-Two (2+2) Defense and Foreign Affairs Ministerial Consultations next month.

Teodoro and Austin have met in-person several times during the course of the year, the latest of which was on the sidelines of the 21st International Institute for Strategic Studies (ISS) Shangri-La Dialogue (SLD) in Singapore on May 31-June 2. DND Press Release