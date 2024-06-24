Business groups back AFP and PCG, urge gov't to set peaceful resolution with China

Business groups on Friday expressed their support for the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and urged the government to move towards a peaceful resolution in its conflict with China.

Seventeen business groups signed the statement, including the Makati Business Club, and the Cebu Business Club among others.

In a statement, they said that the PCG and the AFP “play a critical role in achieving and sustaining a dynamic economy”.

The groups also condemned China’s aggressive actions in the West Philippine Sea, especially after Chinese and Philippine vessels collided in waters near Ayungin Shoal during a rotation and resupply mission that left seven Philippine Navy personnel injured.

“We deplore the continued harassment of the AFP, the PCG, and most of all, our people who are just trying to earn their livelihood,” the groups said.

“We encourage the government to pursue with utmost urgency the necessary capacity-building measures that will successfully transform the AFP and the PCG into modern, responsive, and self-reliant defense forces,” it added.

“Since we need peace and security in building a stronger and more progressive Philippines, we call for a whole-of-nation approach in addressing the current threats to national sovereignty and security,” the groups said.

“We appeal for unity towards a non-violent resolution that respects our rights as a peace-loving nation,” they said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS