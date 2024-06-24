Robredo not running for Senate in 2025 elections

Former Vice President Leni Robredo said Friday she will not be seeking a senatorial bid for the 2025 midterm elections, news reports said.

Robredo made the announcement when interviewed by reporters in Naga City. She said she has informed the Liberal Party about it.

Robredo, who lost the presidential race to Ferdinand Marcos Jr in the 2022 national elections, is said to be leaning towards running for mayor of Naga City. DMS