Marcos says country will not resort to war

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. said Sunday the country will not resort to war following the challenge raised by China in the Philippines' resupply mission to a grounded warship at Ayungin Shoal.

Marcos told the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Western Command (WESCOM) in Camp General Artemio Ricarte in Puerto Princesa: '' We are not in the business to instigate wars?our great ambition is to provide a peaceful and prosperous life for every Filipino. This is the drum beat, this is the principle that we live by and that we march by."

The Ayungin Shoal is located within the country's 200-miles Exclusive Economic Zone, but China says it is within its territory.

Seaman First Class Jeffrey Facundo lost a finger during the melee when Chinese Coast Guards boarded the Philippine rigid hull inflatable vessel.

Marcos gave recognition to the Filipino troops involved in the incident for exercising "restraint amidst intense provocation."

Malacanang said Friday it does not consider the incident as an "armed attack," which will allow it to invoke the country's Mutual Defense Agreement with the United States. The Palace called the attack a "misunderstanding" which it hopes to address through dialogue,

Marcos awarded the Order of Lapu-Lapu Rank of Kampilan to Facundo, and the Order of Lapu-Lapu Rank of Kamagi to the 79 others, who joined the resupply mission.

"As we award these medals, we remember that on June 17th, we made a conscious and deliberate choice to remain in the path of peace. The government will continue to provide all your needs and look after your welfare and your families’ welfare," Marcos said. DMS