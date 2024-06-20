Four cops guilty of homicide should face consequences: PNP

Four police officers who were convicted by a Caloocan City court for killing a father and son during former president Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs in 2016 should face the consequences, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said Wednesday.

Col. Jean Fajardo, the PNP’s public information officer, made the statement as she said it respects the decision of Judge Ma. Rowena Violago Alejandria of the Caloocan Regional Trial Court Branch 121 who found the police officers guilty of homicide for the death of Luis Bonifacio and his son Gabriel.

The court sentenced Master Sergeant Virgilio Cervantes and Corporals Arnel de Guzman, Johnston Alacre and Artemio Saguros to up to 10 years in prison.

Fajardo said the police officers remain with their respective units, adding they have 15 days to appeal to the court’s ruling.

Two policemen are assigned at the Northern Police District while the other two are from the Manila Police District and Rizal Police Provincial Office.

“Kung ano man yung penalty na ipinataw sa kanila ng korte ay ito ay kanilang dapat harapin,” Fajardo said in a news briefing at Camp Crame.

