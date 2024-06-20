Sara quits Duterte Cabinet, but remains vice president

Vice President Sara Duterte resigned as a Cabinet member, Secretary of the Department of Education and Vice Chairperson of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF ElCAC).

In a press conference on Wednesday, Duterte did say why she resigned.

"Earlier today, June 19, 2024, I sought an audience with the president and tendered my resignation as secretary of education effective July 19, 2024. I have given my 30 day notice to ensure the proper and orderly transition for the benefits of the next secretary," she said.

"My resignation is not because of weakness but due to the real concern for the teachers and Filipino students. Although I will no longer lead the agency, I will continue to support quality education for the Filipinos," she added.

The Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said that Duterte, who will remain as the vice president, tendered her resignation at 2:21 pm.

"Vice President Sara Duterte, went to Malacanang and tendered her resignation as Member of the Cabinet, Secretary of the Department of Education and Vice Chairperson of the NTF ELCAC, effective 19 July 2024. She declined to give a reason why. She will continue to serve as Vice President. We thank her for her service," said PCO.

The Office of the Vice President (OVP) also refused to give a specific reason behind her resignation and asked for patience from the media, as they "will not be taking interviews on the matter during the transition period."

"We understand that most are curious as to the reason behind such a decision, but what is of greater and pressing importance is that a proper transition be made for the next Secretary," said OVP. Robina Asido/DMS