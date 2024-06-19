AFP confirms a navy personnel was severely injured during RoRe mission

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) confirmed a navy personnel sustained ''severe injury'' caused by the Chinese Coast Guards ''intentional high-speed ramming during the rotational and resupply (RoRe) mission'' to Ayungin Shoal on Monday.

In a statement released Tuesday, AFP Public Affairs Office Chief Col. Xerxes Trinidad said: “A Philippine Navy personnel sustained severe injury after the CCG’s (China Coast Guard intentional high-speed ramming during the rotation and resupply (RoRe) mission to the BRP Sierra Madre at Ayungin Shoal on June 17.”

He added that the injured personnel has been evacuated and received medical treatment.

Local newspaper Palawan News, citing a source, said the injured personnel was a navy officer who ''was in one of the rigid hulled inflatable boats that was intercepted and boarded by Chinese troops.''

The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS) earlier announced that China Coast Guards and Maritime Militia engaged in dangerous maneuvers including “ramming and towing” during the RoRE mission to the shoal.

Trinidad condemned these actions, calling them “unprofessional” and “unacceptable”.

“The CCG's continued aggressive behavior and unprofessional conduct towards a legitimate humanitarian mission is unacceptable,” Trinidad said.

“They must restrain themselves to avoid escalating tensions in the West Philippine Sea (WPS),” he added.

The AFP also said it “remains committed to maintaining our presence in the WPS, adhering to international law to protect our seas, our rights, and our future”. Jaspearl Tan/DMS