6月14日のまにら新聞から

Power rates to increase in June: Meralco

［ 109 words｜2024.6.14｜英字 (English) ］

Power rates will increase this month, the Manila Electric Company (Meralco) announced Thursday.

In an advisory, Meralco said that electricity will increase by P0.6436 per kilowatt-hour (kWh), bringing the overall rate for a typical household rate to P12.0575 per kWh in June from May’s P11.4139.

This means an increase of P129 in the total electricity bill for customers consuming 200 kWh.

According to Meralco, the overall increase was driven by the generation charge which rose by P0.3466 per kWh which was mainly due to higher costs from the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM).

Last month, power rates hiked by P0.4621 per kWh, bringing the overall rate to P11.4139. Jaspearl Tan/DMS

