DFA announces additional requirement for Chinese applying for temporary visitor's visa

Following the series of arrests against the Chinese nationals involved in different illegal activities in the Philippines, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) announced the additional requirements for the Chinese people applying for a temporary visitor's visa in the country.

In a public announcement on Thursday, the DFA said that the Chinese nationals applying for 9(a) Temporary Visitor’s Visa at Philippine Foreign Service Posts will be required to submit their Chinese Social Insurance Record Certificates.

"The additional visa requirement is part of the DFA’s continuing efforts to enhance its visa policies and regulations for the safe and efficient entry of foreign visitors," it added.

It also noted that "the submitted Certificate must be registered for at least six months at the time of the submission of the visa application".

"Exceptions to the abovementioned visa requirement will only apply to Chinese nationals currently enrolled in primary, secondary, or college education who will be required to submit proof of enrollment, and retirees above 55 years old," the agency stated.

It also mentioned that "other exceptions to the requirement will only be considered on a case-to-case basis".

Recently a Chinese national said to be one of the suspects who escaped during the raid in an illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) hub in Bamban, Tarlac was apprehended in a POGO facility in Porac, Pampanga. It can be recalled that 167 Chinese nationals were arrested during the raid in Tarlac last month.

Earlier this month 37 Chinese nationals were also arrested for illegally operating businesses in Paranaque City while another Chinese national suspected to be involved in hacking activity was arrested for illegal possession of firearms late last month. Robina Asido/DMS