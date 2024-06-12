Japanese allegedly linked to ''Luffy'' gang deported

A Japanese fugitive allegedly linked to the notorious “Luffy” gang in Japan was deported by the Bureau of Immigration on Tuesday.

Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco said Takayuki Kagoshima was escorted by a team of Japanese police as he boarded a Japan Airlines flight to Narita, Tokyo which left the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) at 10 am.

Tansingco said Kagoshima is the seventh suspected member of the “Luffy” gang deported by the BI. Six other members were deported last February and March pursuant to a summary deportation order that were issued against them by the Immigration board of commissioners in October last year for being undesirable aliens.

Kagoshima, also an alleged member of the so-called “JP Dragon” syndicate that plotted to steal cash cards from victims by pretending they are police officers was arrested in Pasay City last March 4.

“There will be no letup in our campaign to hunt and deport all foreign fugitives who are hiding in the country. We cannot allow the Philippines to become a refuge for these wanted criminals,” said Tansingco.

Deputy Immigration spokesperson Melvin Mabulac said Kagoshima who has been on the BI’s wanted list since October 2023 is subject of an outstanding arrest warrant issued by a court in Fukuoka prefecture, Japan where he has been charged with theft.

BI’s travel records showed that Kagoshima is overstaying in the country since he arrived in the Philippines on Nov. 7, 2022. He was also considered as undocumented alien as his passport was revoked by the Japanese government. Robina Asido/DMS