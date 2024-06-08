LRT-1 Cavite extension partially operating by yearend: DOTr

Partial operations of the LRT-1 Cavite Extension are expected to commence before the year ends as the rail project’s first phase is at a 98.2 percent completion rate, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said Friday.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said the five stations?Redemptorist, MIA, Asia World, Ninoy Aquino and Dr. Santos ?will be operational by yearend.

Bautista said once the five Paranaque stations are operational, an affordable and comfortable mobility option that is accessible to other transport hubs will be available to commuters.

“The LRT-1 Cavite project will contribute to easing the traffic. With the operations of the project, maraming makaka-connect sa PITX, I think, that will help many passengers, as well as to the airport. With this, it will really improve accessibility and comfort to the riding public,” Bautista said his inspection of the Dr. Santos Station in Paranaque.

The transport chief was accompanied by Finance Secretary Ralph Recto, Paranaque City Mayor Eric Olivarez, Paranaque 1st District Rep. Edwin Olivarez, Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chair Romando Artes, and other transport officials.

Also present during the inspection were Assistant Secretary for Railways Jorjette Aquino, Public Works Undersecretary Maria Catalina Cabral, Light Rail Manila Corp. (LRMC) President and CEO Jose Ma. K. Lim and General Manager Enrico Benipayo, Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) Administrator Atty. Hernando Cabrera, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Chief Representative Takema Sakamoto.

Bautista explained that the Dr. Santos’ intermodal connectivity will also give passengers other modes of transportation, such as modern jeepneys, tricycles, UV Express, as well as buses.

“With the intermodal setup, mas maraming choices ang mga passengers. Magkakaroon rito ng jeepney, possible buses, UV express, and even motorcycle taxis. Maraming options ang mga passengers,” he said.

Recto pointed out that the opening of the rail line will benefit small enterprises around the area, adding that it will ease traffic in the southern part of Metro Manila.

“Bibilis yung commuting time, makakabawas tayo sa gasolina na inaangkat natin so malaking bagay yun sa gobyerno natin,” the finance chief said.

Once fully operational, the LRT-1 Cavite Extension Project will reduce travel time from Baclaran in Paranaque to Bacoor, Cavite to 25 minutes.

The 11.7-kilometer rail extension is expected to increase its ridership from 500,000 to 800,000 passengers. DOTr