Six die as fire hits fishing boat

Six people died after a fire razed a fishing boat off the waters of Naga in Cebu City, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said Thursday.

In a report, the PCG said King Bryan, which had 12 crew members, caught fire at 8:25 pm on Wednesday.

It added that Homam, a tugboat with firefighting capabilities, was nearby so it helped in putting out the fire.

As of 8 am on Thursday, the PCG said recovered six cadavers and rescued six survivors, one of whom sustained a third-degree burn and was in critical condition. Jaspearl Tan/DMS