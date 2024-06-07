Unemployment rate rose to 4% in April from 3.9% in March

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported Thursday that the unemployment rate went up slightly to four percent in April 3.9 percent in March.

The underemployment rate increased to 14.6 percent from 11 percent.

In April, the labor force participation rate (LFPR) stood at 64.1 percent, down from 65.3 percent in March. This translates to a total of 50.40 million Filipinos aged 15 years old and over who were in the labor force, or those who were either employed or unemployed.

Despite these challenges, there has been a surge in middle-skilled occupations (+1.3 million) and full-time employment (+6.1 million), indicating improved job quality.

"The government's massive infrastructure push is expected to create opportunities in several priority sectors, such as energy, logistics, and tourism. The government will also explore opportunities for quality job growth in the mining sector, leveraging available technologies to develop value-adding activities such as mineral processing," said NEDA Secretary Arsenio Balisacan.

On April 30, President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. signed Executive Order No. 59, which aims to expedite the implementation of the country's Infrastructure Flagship Projects and improve the ease of doing business. This is expected to further encourage investments and job creation in the country, NEDA said.

"Investing in human capital?improving education, healthcare, and social services? remains a top priority. The government is currently drafting the Trabaho Para sa Bayan (TPB) Plan, which will serve as the country's comprehensive employment generation and recovery master plan. It aims to address unemployment, underemployment, informal working arrangements, and other labor market challenges," said Balisacan.

Balisacan said the TBP Plan focuses on enhancing the employability and competitiveness of Filipino workers through upskilling and reskilling initiatives. Support for micro, small, and medium enterprises and industry stakeholders is also integral to the plan. DMS