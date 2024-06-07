Filipinos view China as ''greatest threat'', OCTA Research survey shows

China is still perceived by Filipinos as the country ''posing the greatest threat to the Philippines'', a survey by OCTA Research showed in a forum on Thursday.

Based on a poll conducted from March 11 to 14 on 1,200 respondents, OCTA Research said 76 percent of Filipinos made this opinion from 79 percent in December 2023. Nine percent mentioned Russia.

''In all major areas, China is seen by adult Filipinos as the greatest threat to the Philippines, with the highest percentage among adult Filipinos in NCR at 86 percent,'' said OCTA Research.

The OCTA survey also revealed that China had a 91 percent distrust rating among Filipinos while it had an eight percent trust rating.

''China’s distrust rating has shown an upward trend since February 2022. However, compared to December 2023, there is only a one percentage point increase in China’s distrust rating in March 2024,'' said OCTA.

Sixty one percent said they ''agree with the (President Ferdinand) Marcos Jr. administration’s policies and programs to respond the dispute the West Philippine Sea,'' said OCTA,

''Most Filipinos support a dual-track approach of military action and diplomacy to assert the country's maritime rights in the West Philippine Sea,'; OCTA added. Jaspearl Tan/DMS