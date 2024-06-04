Saso rallies to win 2nd US Women's Open golf title

Yuka Saso of Japan won her second US Women's Open golf title, rallying from three shots down going to the final round to capture the crown in Lancaster, Pennsylvania on Sunday.

Saso shot a 68 for a four-hole tally of 276, finishing ahead of compatriot Hinako Shibuno's 72 for a 279. Ally Ewing of the United States fired the day's best score of 66 which allowed to tie for third with another American, Andrea Lee.

Saso won her first US Women's Open diadem as a Filipina in 2021 which she dedicated to her mother. Now, she said her victory in Pennslyvania is for her father.

''It feels great in 2021 representing the Philippines. I feel like I was able to give back to my mom. This year, I was able to represent Japan and I was able to give back to my dad. I am very happy that I was able to do it. It was a wonderful meeting that I was able to give back to my parents in the same way,'' she said after receiving the championship trophy.

The 22-year-old Saso, who was born in the Philippines, four-putted the sixth hole which threatened to derail her rally but she kept cool even as her rivals faltered. DMS