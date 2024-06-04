Marcos signs law for teachers’ yearly allowance

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. led Monday the ceremonial signing at the Palace of the Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo Act.

The law authorizes an increase in the annual teaching allowance for public school teachers.

According to the provisions of the new law, the teaching allowance will increase from P5,000 to P10,000 beginning in school year 2025-2026.

The newly-approved law represents the most significant increase to date. Public school teachers have historically received allowances for their actual teaching expenses, which began from P100 in 1988 to P5,000 by 2021.

“Indeed, this new law institutionalizes the provision of an annual teaching allowance and gradually increases it from the current five thousand pesos to ten thousand pesos, which will not be subjected to income tax,” Marcos said during the ceremonial signing in Malacanang.

“And while it might seem inconsequential to those who are already used to having a steady supply of basic materials for work, this amount makes an enormous difference for our beloved teachers and for the students,” he pointed out.

For decades, Marcos said teachers have willingly taken on the burden of having to spend their own money on classroom supplies to aid them in teaching.

“It must take an incredible amount of love to sacrifice what little you have for the sake of your students despite having financial worries of your own,” said the Chief Executive.

“With the passage of this law, we are easing some of the burden that you carry each day,” he added.

According to the President, teachers are the unsung heroes of society, toiling and burning the midnight oil, as well as teaching the Filipino children not for money or prestige. Presidential News Desk