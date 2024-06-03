「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
35度-26度
両替レート
1万円=P3,770
$100=P5865

6月3日のまにら新聞から

BSP sees May inflation between 3.7 to 4.5% from April's 3.8%

［ 110 words｜2024.6.3｜英字 (English) ］

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas forecasts May inflation to be within 3.7 to 4.5 percent, compared to April's 3.8 percent.

Should May inflation surpass the April's tally, it will mark the third straight month that inflation has increased.

On its last policy-setting meeting, the Monetary Board kept the overnight rate of 6.5 percent, the highest in more than 10 years.

''Continued increases in electricity rates and vegetables prices alongside recent peso depreciation are the primary sources of upward price pressures for the month,'' said BSP.

Lower prices of rice, fish, and fruits as well as lower domestic oil and LPG prices could offset the upside price pressures, the BSP added. DMS

前の記事2024年6月3日 次の記事2024年6月3日