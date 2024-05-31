Marcos to deliver historic speech at Singapore’s Shangri-La Dialogue

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will make a historic address on Friday at the opening of the 21st edition of the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia’s premier defense forum.

Marcos is the first Philippine leader to deliver a keynote message for the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue, which will take place in Singapore on May 31 to June 2.

Marcos vowed to articulate in his message the legal and geopolitical position of the Philippines on the West Philippine Sea (WPS) before this year’s IISS Shangri-La Dialogue, as he cited the importance of the waterway to global trade and economy.

In a media interview in Brunei Darussalam prior to departing for Singapore, the President said his keynote address to the defense meeting on Friday is highly important, pointing out the “invitation in itself is highly significant.”

“The fact that they asked the Philippine President to come and speak on that very subject is significant in the sense that it is a recognition that there are challenges that are facing the Philippines, specifically,” Marcos told reporters.

The defense gathering is putting together defense ministers, military leaders and senior defense officials, as well as business leaders and security experts from across the Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America and beyond to discuss critical security challenges.

Previous keynote speakers have included Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio and, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

More than 550 delegates from the defense and security establishments of more than 40 nations around the world are expected to attend the event, which will take place at the Shangri-La Hotel in Singapore.

Founded in 1958, IISS is the leading global authority on geopolitics and strategy, producing analysis and exerting influence on matters of war, power and rules for governments, the private sector and the expert community worldwide. Presidential News Desk