PNP says road rage shooting in Makati case solved

The road rage shooting at the EDSA-Ayala tunnel in Makati City on Tuesday afternoon where a motorist was killed is considered solved with the arrest of the main suspect, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said Thursday.

With the arrest of Gerrard Raymund Yu, PNP chief information officer Col. Jean Fajardo said the case has been solved as criminal complaints are being readied.

“Case solved ito dahil nahuli natin ang suspect at under custody at isasampa ‘yung kaso,” Fajardo said in a news briefing at Camp Crame.

Yu was arrested at his residence in Pasig City on Wednesday morning after pieces of evidence and eyewitness accounts tagged him as the suspect in the shooting that killed 65-year-old Aniceto Mateo, a driver of a Toyota Innova multi-purpose vehicle along the southbound lane of EDSA in Barangay Urdaneta on Tuesday.

The passengers of the vehicle were a maid and a Japanese boy.

Fajardo said the Makati police is preparing criminal complaints against the suspect for murder, violation of the Comprehensive Law on Firearms and Ammunition and the Land Transportation and Traffic Code for the illegal use of a license plate.

Fajardo said they have a strong case against Yu as one of the .40 caliber handguns seized from him matched with the bullet casing found at the scene where Mateo was shot.

The suspect also tested positive for gunpowder nitrates which proves that he shot a firearm.

Land Transportation Office (LTO) National Capital Regional Director Roque Verzosa III issued a show cause order against the registered owner of the car driven by Yu in Las Pinas City who was later identified as Hosai Susumu.

Authorities have yet to confirm if Susumu is a Japanese national.

LTO chief Vigor Mendoza said Susumu would be asked to explain why Yu was driving the black Mercedes Benz. DMS-Jaspearl Tan